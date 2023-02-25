Ladakh LG reviews security arrangements in border areas

PTI

Leh, February 25

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Saturday reviewed the security arrangements in the border areas of the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said.

Mishra reviewed the security arrangements during a meeting with Sanjay Gunjyal, Inspector General, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), North-West Frontier, and Ashok Negi, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Administration, ITBP NWF, who called on him at the Raj Niwas here, the official said.

Gunjyal informed about ITBP’s preparedness to carry out security tasks throughout the year at the border.

The Lt Governor spoke about ensuring good connectivity, proper stocking and logistic support to the ITBP troops deployed at the forward posts in Ladakh.

#Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP #Ladakh #Leh