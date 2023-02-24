Ladakh officials told to check rise in prices of essential items

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 23

With the escalating cost of fruits and vegetables in Ladakh, which is inaccessible through road network during winters, the administration has asked officials to take action against those selling the essential items at exorbitant prices. The administration has already been distributing fruits and vegetables at rationalised prices.

Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), convened a meeting on Thursday to discuss the fixation of reasonable rates of vegetables in Leh. He instructed the officials concerned to revise the rates as per the norms and take action against the defaulters.

He also instructed the vendors to ensure that the official rate list is displayed in their shops. An inspection was conducted to check the rates of vegetable items in Leh.

Meanwhile, Moses Kunzang, Additional Registrar, Cooperatives, informed that almost 100 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables had been distributed by the department in three weeks in both Leh and Kargil districts. Further, he said consignments of fruits and vegetables had been sent to most of the subdivisions in Ladakh and the rest would be covered soon. The Cooperative Department, in collaboration with the Indian Air Force (IAF), has been airlifting fruits and vegetables since February 2, he said.

“To ensure that the essential items are provided to the public at affordable rates in the winter season, the department has been supplying fruits and vegetables at Rs 50 per kg through its cooperative societies,” an official spokesperson said.

Ravinder Kumar, Administrative Secretary, Cooperative Department, held a discussion on price monitoring of vegetables and fruits.