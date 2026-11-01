Ladakh plans major EV shift with charging network and government fleet transition

Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra chaired a meeting to review the framework for electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the Union Territory, focusing on expanding charging infrastructure, strengthening incentives and promoting sustainable mobility suited to the region's specific requirements.

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During the meeting, Secretary, Transport Department, Arava Gopi Krishnan, presented an overview of the existing EV framework, outlining key provisions, incentives for adoption, charging infrastructure requirements and measures to accelerate the transition to electric mobility.

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The meeting also discussed the possibility of utilising pollution cess to create an EV transition fund and integrating charging facilities at fuel stations and other suitable locations.

Kundra reviewed various aspects of EV adoption and stressed the need for a data-driven approach. He called for a comprehensive assessment of the existing vehicle fleet, annual vehicle registrations, the prices of electric and conventional vehicles, operating costs and the availability of after-sales services.

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He emphasised that reliable data on private vehicles, commercial taxis and government fleets would be crucial for designing practical incentives and formulating a phased transition strategy.

The meeting also discussed plans to develop a robust charging network across Leh, Kargil and other district headquarters, besides major tourist destinations and key travel routes.

Kundra stressed that charging infrastructure must be designed keeping in view Ladakh's harsh climatic conditions, particularly low temperatures, long-distance travel requirements and remote locations. The availability of electricity, charging tariffs, existing charging points and the potential for solar-powered charging facilities were also examined.

The meeting deliberated on expanding charging infrastructure under the Government of India's PM E-DRIVE scheme and exploring complementary arrangements beyond the scheme.

The Chief Secretary called for an assessment of existing charging stations, including their operational status and utilisation levels, and identification of priority locations for setting up additional facilities. He also emphasised the need to explore the role of public sector undertakings and other agencies in developing and operating charging infrastructure.

The phased transition of government vehicles and commercial transport to electric mobility was another key focus area. Kundra called for an assessment of the government vehicle fleet, particularly older vehicles, to examine the feasibility of replacing them with electric vehicles in phases.

The meeting also discussed ways to encourage taxi operators to adopt EVs. These included consultations with transport stakeholders, an assessment of commercial viability and the availability of adequate charging facilities before introducing any transition-related requirements.

Existing incentives, subsidy delivery mechanisms and regulatory provisions were also reviewed. These included the digital disbursement of subsidies, vehicle registration data and applicable tax-related measures.

Kundra stressed the need for a transparent and efficient implementation framework backed by clear eligibility criteria, reliable data and regular monitoring. He also called for greater public awareness about the benefits of electric mobility, lower operating costs and available incentives.

The Chief Secretary said the EV adoption framework should provide a practical roadmap for cleaner transportation while addressing the specific needs of residents, commercial operators and tourists.

He underlined the importance of coordination among the Transport Department, Power Development Department, district administrations and other stakeholders to ensure that the expansion of charging infrastructure, electricity availability and EV adoption progressed simultaneously.