Ladakh Police conduct mock drills at Zojila Tunnel, tourist spots

Ladakh Police conducted a mock drill at the eastern portal of the Zojila Tunnel to enhance tactical readiness and operational preparedness for responding effectively to security threats involving critical infrastructure and tourist locations.

Advertisement

Four tactical teams participated in the exercise. They were led by the SHO, Police Station Drass; in-charge, Police Post Drass; in-charge, Commando Unit of IR 25th Battalion stationed at the tunnel camp; and other officers. Each team was assigned specific operational tasks to assess coordination, response capability and adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during emergency situations.

Advertisement

The exercise was conducted under the overall supervision of Superintendent of Police, Drass, Ishtiyaq A. Kacho, who reviewed the performance of all participating teams through detailed briefing and debriefing sessions. The drill evaluated tactical response, inter-team coordination and operational effectiveness in safeguarding critical infrastructure while ensuring public safety.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, amid the growing influx of tourists, Ladakh Police conducted similar mock drills at different tourist destinations across the region.

Leh district police conducted a joint mock security exercise on Sunday in collaboration with the CRPF, Anti-Sabotage Units of the Security Wing, Fire and Emergency Services, medical teams and other concerned agencies.

Advertisement

A police spokesperson said the exercise was organised to strengthen security arrangements during the peak summer tourist season and assess the operational preparedness of various agencies to respond effectively to potential security threats and emergency situations at key tourist locations and public places.

A realistic emergency scenario involving a suspicious bag suspected to contain explosives at the historic Leh Palace was simulated. Participating agencies carried out coordinated security operations, including area isolation, evacuation of civilians, anti-sabotage checks, emergency response and inter-agency coordination in accordance with established SOPs.

The mock drill provided an opportunity to evaluate operational readiness, validate response protocols, strengthen communication channels and enhance coordination among all stakeholders responsible for emergency management. It also assessed the capability of security and rescue agencies to respond swiftly during periods of heavy tourist movement.

A similar exercise was also conducted in Changthang at Pangong Lake and Khakstet village under the jurisdiction of Police Post Chushul.

The drill aimed to assess and strengthen operational preparedness for responding to security contingencies in the tourist-sensitive areas of eastern Ladakh. It focused on improving coordination, enhancing response capability and ensuring the safety of residents and tourists.

The patrol exercise witnessed active participation of police personnel from Police Post Chushul, who demonstrated coordinated movement, effective communication, area domination and prompt response while maintaining public safety. Personnel also interacted with tourists and local residents, assuring them that security arrangements and police patrols had been strengthened across major tourist destinations and vulnerable stretches to ensure prompt assistance whenever required.