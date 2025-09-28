Ladakh Police intensify restrictions in Leh ahead of last rites of 2 deceased

Ladakh Police has intensified restrictions in Leh on Sunday ahead of the last rites of two of the four people who died during violent clashes in the region earlier this week.

Additional security forces have been deployed around the town, with roads leading to the homes of the deceased sealed off. Police personnel are not allowing commuters to use these routes.

At Singay Namgyal Chowk, a group of police officers were seen stopping and checking each vehicle. Officials said the media is also not allowed to proceed further towards the houses of the two families.

Sources from the Ladakh Buddhist Association said the last rites of the two deceased would be held around afternoon, while the remaining two would be cremated on Monday.

“Two will be done today and the two on Monday,” said a member of the association.

Since Sunday morning, Leh’s streets have remained largely deserted, with only official vehicles and biker tourists spotted moving around.

On Saturday, locals had thronged markets after authorities relaxed the curfew for a brief period following a week of tension that resulted in four deaths and nearly 100 injuries during clashes.

“All our focus is on holding the last rites of two deceased. We are keeping a track of the situation,” said a police official.