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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh Police registers zero FIR over 'objectionable' video against Amit Shah

Ladakh Police registers zero FIR over 'objectionable' video against Amit Shah

Incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Devaraja police station in Mysuru City, Karnataka

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PTI
Leh, Updated At : 01:21 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File
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Ladakh Police on Saturday registered a zero FIR against a social media influencer over the circulation of a Facebook video in which allegedly objectionable remarks have been made against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, officials said.
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The case has been registered against Yogesh Parmar under Sections 197(1)(d) (acts against national integration), 352 (insult to provoke breach of peace) and 353(1) (public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a written complaint received at the Leh police station, the officials said.

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The offences carry punishments ranging from two to three years of imprisonment, along with a fine, or both, depending on the specific provision.

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Citing the FIR, the officials said the complainant alleged that the video, shared through a Facebook link, contains highly "objectionable, hateful and offensive" remarks against the home minister.

"It is alleged that the content is likely to promote hostility, disturb public order and harmony by inciting resentment among the public. The allegations prima facie disclose the commission of a cognisable offence punishable under sections 197(1)(d), 352, 353(1) of the BNS," they said.

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As the alleged incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Devaraja police station in Mysuru City, Karnataka, Leh police registered a zero FIR and transferred the case to the concerned police station for further investigation, according to the officials.

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