Ladakh poll: Supreme Court reserves verdict on denial of plough symbol to National Conference

New Delhi, September 1

The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its verdict on the issue of denial of plough symbol to the National Conference (NC) candidates for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) polls, slated for September 10. A Bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah said it would pronounce verdict on September 6. The Ladakh administration has challenged the directions of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh to notify the plough symbol for the NC. The top court had earlier refused to stay the high court’s order.

According to a notification issued by election officials on August 5, the polls for 26 seats of the 30-member LAHDC, Kargil, are scheduled to be held on September 10 and the counting of votes will take place four days later.

Ladakh administration claims the Election Symbol Order, 1968, is applicable to Assembly & parliamentary elections, not local body poll.

On behalf of the Ladakh administration, Additional Solicitor General KM Natraj submitted that the Election Symbol Order, 1968, was applicable to Assembly and parliamentary polls and not local body elections.

None of the 89 candidates purportedly belonging to the NC sought allocation of plough symbol for the ensuing local body polls, he said. Noting that the reserved election symbols were allocated to recognised national political parties, Natraj said the poll panel was under no obligation to allot reserved symbols to the candidates and that the poll process couldn’t be stalled. The NC counsel opposed Natraj’s submissions, saying the party had been in power in the Ladakh council and its candidates couldn’t be denied the benefit of a reserved poll symbol for the local body elections.

“The local body elections are also fought on party lines,” he said, adding the party couldn’t be denied a level playing field by denying plough symbol to it. Earlier, the Bench had termed as “unfair” the UT administration’s decision of not allotting the plough symbol to the NC for the hill council elections despite the HC’s order.

