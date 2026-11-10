Ladakh polls 'watershed moment' says Ladakh Chief Secretary

Amid growing opposition to the timing of the civic body and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) elections, Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra on Tuesday described the polls as a “watershed moment” for democracy in the Union Territory and appealed to people to participate in the electoral exercise.

“I can only appeal to the good sense of people and leaders to prevail. It is a turning point,” Kundra told reporters.

He said the elections marked a crucial phase in Ladakh’s "larger democratic journey" and urged people to demonstrate their commitment to democracy by exercising their voting rights.

“I think it is a crucial inflection point in the larger journey of democracy and the demands that have been raised and the aspirations of the people. People should participate. They must demonstrate that they are for democracy and that this is their desire and will,” Kundra said.

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On Tuesday, the Ladakh Election Commission announced December 4 as the polling date for elections to the LAHDCs. Elections to urban local bodies are also scheduled to be held this month.

Responding to concerns over the timing of the elections amid harsh winter conditions, Kundra said schools in Ladakh remained open until December 15, suggesting that weather conditions should not prevent people from exercising their voting rights.

“First of all, the date of the election is December 4. You all know that over the past few years, our schools have remained open until December 15. If schoolchildren can go to school, I don't think it is such a situation that adults cannot go out to vote,” he said.

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He added that all Deputy Commissioners had been instructed to ensure adequate facilities at polling stations, including heaters.

Kundra also sought to justify the timing of the elections, saying the newly elected councils would have January, February and March available to prepare the budget for the next financial year.

“Since the budget has to be prepared before March, it is important to understand that timing is crucial. Through all of you, I appeal to the people of Ladakh, including the youth, elderly, women, religious bodies and government employees, to exercise their democratic rights and uphold the example of democracy in Ladakh,” he said.

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On concerns over delimitation, the Chief Secretary acknowledged that it was difficult to ensure complete satisfaction among all stakeholders but maintained that the exercise had received a largely positive response.

“It is difficult to bring 100 per cent satisfaction. But I believe that most of the people, based on the feedback I have received from the districts, are satisfied with the delimitation,” he said.

Kundra's remarks came as Kargil observed a complete shutdown on Tuesday following a call by several local groups protesting against the timing of the upcoming LAHDC elections, the delimitation exercise and other issues. Markets and business establishments remained closed across the region.

Ladakh MP Mohammad Haneefa Jan has also written to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, urging him to reconsider and defer the proposed elections, citing harsh weather conditions, seasonal migration and the need for a comprehensive revision of electoral rolls.

The Jamiat Ul Ulama Isna Asharia, Kargil, an influential religious and social organisation, has separately demanded that the LAHDC elections be deferred until April-May 2027, citing severe winter conditions and seasonal migration.