Ladakh prepares for historic Buddha relics exposition; to arrive in Leh on April 29

Ladakh is gearing up for the exposition of Lord Buddha relics, which are set to arrive in Leh next week, with extensive preparations and celebrations underway across the region.

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According to the Ladakh Buddhist Association, one of the key organisers of the event, this will be only the third time in history that the sacred relics are being brought to Ladakh for public exposition.

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Officials said the relics are expected to arrive in Leh on April 29 and will be received with a grand ceremonial welcome. The 2569th Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on May 1 at Jivetsal, followed by public exposition of the relics from May 2 to 9.

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The relics will then be taken to Zanskar on May 11 and 12, before being displayed at the Dharma Centre in Choglamsar on May 13 and 14. They are scheduled to return to Delhi on May 15.

In the run-up to the event, multiple review meetings have been held to ensure smooth coordination. The historic town of Leh has already begun to take on a festive appearance ahead of the sacred exposition.

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Officials said that, following directions from Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, a comprehensive beautification drive is underway across Leh to enhance its aesthetic appeal and create a welcoming atmosphere for both residents and visitors.

As part of the initiative, Leh Main Market is being revamped with decorative flowers, artistic installations, wall graffiti and roadside flower pots to improve its overall ambience.

In addition to the main exposition, several parallel events will be organised across Ladakh. These include exhibitions of Buddhist artefacts and scriptures at the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies and Leh Palace, meditation and yoga sessions, medical camps, and interfaith dialogues at the Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre.

Highlighting the broader vision, the Lieutenant Governor said the event presents a unique opportunity to position Ladakh as a global hub for spiritual tourism and wellness. He emphasised the need for meticulous planning and seamless coordination among departments to ensure a safe, orderly and spiritually enriching experience for devotees and visitors.

Ishey Namgyal, General Secretary of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, said the relics had previously been brought to Ladakh in the 1950s and 1970s. “This is the third time such an event is being held, and it has been widely welcomed by the people,” he said.

He added that the relics will remain in Leh for most of the 15-day period, with a brief two-day exposition in Zanskar. “From a religious perspective, the response has been very positive,” Namgyal said, adding that around 3,000 to 4,000 devotees are expected to visit Leh to witness the relics.