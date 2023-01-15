Ladakh protesters part of Gupkar alliance: BJP

Jammu, January 14
With members of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) set to protest for statehood in Jammu on Sunday, the BJP has dubbed them “Gupkar gang” members. Phunchok Stanzin, president of BJP’s Ladakh unit, said the protesters from Kargil were members of “Gupkar gang” and those from Leh were either ousted by the BJP or left the party due to some personal agenda. “These people are trying to mislead Ladakh residents,” he said. The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration is a group comprising several J&K political parties demanding UT’s statehood and special status.
“The government has already said that safeguard for Ladakh people will be discussed by a recently-formed committee. The civil society of Ladakh is not supporting the protesters,” claimed Stanzin.
In Jammu, KDA’s senior leader Sajjad Kargili said, “We have applied for permission for a rally from Indira Chowk to Press Club, but we have not received it yet. If we don’t get permission, we will hold a protest at Press Club.”
