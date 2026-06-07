Ladakh records 43% increase in tourist arrivals in 2026, says L-G

Ladakh has witnessed a historic surge in tourist arrivals this year, recording a growth of more than 43 per cent during the first five months of 2026, a development that authorities attributed to improved infrastructure, better connectivity and sustained efforts to promote the Union Territory as a premier tourism destination.

Known as the “cold desert”, Ladakh remains one of India's most sought-after tourist destinations, famed for its dramatic landscapes, pristine lakes, ancient monasteries and adventure tourism. The region is often cut off from the rest of the country during the winter months due to heavy snowfall that blocks the Srinagar-Leh and Manali-Leh highways.

Sharing the figures on the social media platform X, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Ladakh VK Saxena said the region registered a remarkable increase in visitor numbers, reflecting the success of initiatives aimed at boosting tourism in the high-altitude Himalayan destination.

“Delighted to share that Ladakh has witnessed a historic surge in tourist arrivals this year, reflecting the success of our sustained efforts to position Ladakh as a premier tourism destination,” the L-G said.

According to data, May 2026 emerged as a landmark month for tourism in Ladakh, registering an unprecedented 121.20 per cent growth with 72,834 tourist arrivals compared to 32,927 visitors during the corresponding month last year.

Between January and May 2026, Ladakh welcomed 1,17,546 tourists against 81,827 during the same period in 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 43.65 per cent, Saxena said.

Officials said major tourist destinations, including Pangong Lake and Nubra Valley, have witnessed a sharp increase in visitor footfall. Nubra Valley, known for its sand dunes and double-humped Bactrian camels, has remained packed with tourists in recent weeks, while Pangong Lake continues to attract large numbers of visitors.

He said the growth in tourist arrivals has brought renewed optimism among tourism stakeholders and local businesses dependent on the sector. “I sincerely thank all tourists visiting Ladakh and invite people from across the country to experience the confluence of nature, adventure, peace, culture, spirituality, clean air and serene atmosphere in Ladakh,” Saxena said.

The revival comes after a temporary setback following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, which affected travel sentiment and led to temporary disruptions, including airspace restrictions and travel advisories by some foreign governments last year.

With the restoration of normalcy, tourists have once again started arriving in large numbers, providing relief to thousands of residents whose livelihoods depend on the tourism industry.

Officials noted that domestic tourism remains strong this year despite global uncertainties, with destinations such as Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley and Khardung La continuing to receive steady inflows. “Hotels, homestays and tour operators are functioning with high occupancy levels”.

Tourism in Ladakh witnessed rapid growth after the success of the Bollywood blockbuster '3 Idiots', parts of which were filmed at Pangong Lake. Improved connectivity, including the opening of the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh in 2020, has further enhanced year-round access to the region, they said.

From recording just a few hundred visitors when it was opened to tourism in 1970, Ladakh has evolved into one of India's leading travel destinations, attracting more than five lakh tourists annually in recent years.

The boom has significantly contributed to economic growth, employment generation and the expansion of the local service sector, they said.

(With PTI inputs)