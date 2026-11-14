Ladakh records 66% rise in tourist arrivals in first 10 months of 2026: L-G

Ladakh has registered a significant surge in tourist arrivals, recording a 65.90 per cent increase during the first ten months of 2026 compared to the corresponding period last year, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said on Friday.

In a post on X, the L-G said the Union Territory received 4.91 lakh tourists between January and October 2026, against 2.96 lakh during the same period last year.

“...Ladakh has recorded an extraordinary tourism growth for the sixth consecutive month, this year. Compared to the corresponding months in 2025, the tourist arrivals in 2026 increased by 121 per cent in May, 43 per cent in June, 56 per cent in July, 65 per cent in August and 61 per cent in September,” he said.

He said the growth momentum continued in October, with tourist arrivals reaching 30,623 compared to 17,537 in October last year, registering an increase of 74.62 per cent.

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The L-G attributed the growth to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to promote domestic tourism and the targeted policy initiatives of his administration aimed at strengthening the local tourism industry.

He said the increase in tourist footfall is also creating new employment opportunities and supporting sustainable livelihoods for local communities.

“We extend a warm welcome to all travellers to experience the breathtaking beauty and rich culture of Ladakh, while practicing responsible tourism,” he said in the post.