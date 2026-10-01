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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh resumes helicopter services to boost connectivity in winter months

Ladakh resumes helicopter services to boost connectivity in winter months

Single-engine helicopter services from Leh to seven destinations across the Union Territory

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PTI
Leh, Updated At : 01:32 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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The Ladakh administration has restarted subsidised single-engine helicopter services from Leh to seven destinations across the Union Territory to strengthen intra-UT air connectivity and improve access to remote and far-flung areas during harsh winter months, an official spokesman said on Wednesday.

The services, which recommenced from September 29, are being operated by Pawan Hans Limited under a Wet Lease Agreement supported by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the spokesman said.

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He said the helicopter services connect Leh with seven destinations -- Kargil, Padum, Lingshed, Dibling, Nyerak, Diskit and Turtuk -- providing an alternative mode of transportation for residents and tourists and also supporting emergency medical requirements.

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The subsidised fare for Leh-Kargil has been fixed at Rs 7,750 per passenger, with a flying time of around 50 minutes, while the Leh-Padum sector will take approximately 45 minutes and cost Rs 6,975, the spokesman said.

He said the fare for Leh-Lingshed, Leh-Dibling, Leh-Nyerak and Leh-Diskit is Rs 4,650 per passenger, with an approximate flying time of 30 minutes. The Leh-Turtuk sector has a flying time of around 40 minutes and a subsidised fare of Rs 6,190.

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The flights are being operated by experienced, instrument-rated licensed crew, with requisite airfield security and passenger screening arrangements in place, the spokesman said.

He said the district administrations have been directed to provide requisite logistical support, ensure operational readiness of designated helipads and nominate liaison/nodal officers for effective coordination of the services.

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