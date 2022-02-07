Ladakh roads to have passages for wildlife

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, February 6

In an effort to provide safe road passage to animals, including snow leopards and Tibetan antelope, in the Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary and Changthang Cold Desert Wildlife Sanctuary in Ladakh, underpasses will be constructed after every 5 km on roads.

There are several under construction and proposed roads, including some for villages and strategic locations built by the Border Roads Organization (BRO), the Public Works Department (PWD) and other agencies, which meander through these sanctuaries where animals roam freely.

Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary, spread over 5,000 sq km, shares borders with Pakistan and China while many areas that witnessed tension between India and Chinese troops last year are located in Changthang Cold Desert Wildlife Sanctuary covering 1600 sq km.

The decision for constructing underpasses was taken at a meeting chaired by Principal Secretary, Forest, Ecology, and Environment, Pawan Kotwal. He directed the PWD to submit a plan for the same. Wildlife officials were asked to share the guidelines on animal passage plans along with various designs of the passages with all the agencies.

Pankaj Raina, Wildlife Warden of Leh district, said, “Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary is a safe haven for wildlife. Endangered animals like snow leopards are present in both the sanctuaries. Underpasses and overpasses will do away with any chance of mishap.”

As Ladakh is home to migratory birds, including black-necked cranes, the administration is also planning to install underground high voltage power cables to save the birds from electrocution. The administrative secretaries of different departments are said to have been asked to appoint nodal officers to coordinate with the wildlife department for submission of wildlife clearance proposals of their respective departments.