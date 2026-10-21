Ladakh talks face uncertainty as Centre fails to send invitation

Talks between Ladakh leaders and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) face uncertainty with the leaders saying they have not received an invitation for the next round of discussions scheduled for October 22.

Last week, a meeting was held between Ladakh leaders and MHA officials in Leh. However, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) rejected the draft proposal presented by the Centre, alleging that the Union government had backtracked on the assurances given during a meeting in May.

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Following the meeting, Ladakh leaders had announced that the next round of talks would be held in New Delhi on October 22 to take the discussions forward.

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On Wednesday, LAB chairman Chering Dorjay Lakruk told The Tribune that the leaders were waiting for an invitation from the MHA. “Nothing has come from their side. I asked the Ladakh Chief Secretary, and he said he would check. Since we haven’t received any invitation, how will we go?” he said.

Lakruk accused the MHA of backtracking on its assurances and described the developments as a major disappointment for the people of Ladakh.

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“We have started to realise that the Home Ministry is not sincere in resolving the issue,” he said.

LAB convenor Gelek Phunchok said the Ladakh leaders had submitted their response to the MHA draft on October 19 but had yet to receive an invitation for the next round of talks.

“Despite submitting our response, the MHA has not invited the leaders for the fresh round of talks,” he said.

Following the rejection of the draft proposal by the two bodies representing Ladakh, the Union Territory administration on Saturday reiterated that the Centre was “fully committed to finding a political solution at the earliest”.

However, it also expressed disappointment over the response of Ladakh’s leadership, alleging that the draft proposal had been “rubbished” within two hours of its receipt.

The latest round of talks followed discussions held in New Delhi on September 9, which the LAB and KDA had described as a “non-starter”, citing a lack of substantive progress on key issues concerning Ladakh.

During the discussions in May, the Centre and Ladakh representatives had reached an in-principle understanding on extending constitutional safeguards to the Union Territory along the lines of Articles 371A, 371F and 371G, which provide special protections to Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram, respectively.