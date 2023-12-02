Ladakh to get 80 MW from addl power allocated to J-K for winter

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 1

Even as the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been allocated 293 Mega Watt (MW) of additional power for winter months by the Ministry of Power (MoP), the UT has been requested by the Ministry to transfer 80 MW to Ladakh. The J&K administration has started receiving additional power from Friday.

The Union Territory has been facing severe power shortage for the past few months. The problem has recently been aggravated after the Kashmir Valley and the mountainous regions of Jammu witnessed snowfall, after which temperature has plummeted thus leading to a further rise in demand for power.

“In yet another respite given to power consumers during peak winters, the Government of India has increased power allocation to J&K by about 293 MW, by transferring power from distant power houses in West Bengal, Bihar and even Bhutan,” a government spokesperson said.

He said that for J&K Power Development Department (JKPDD), in today’s digital era, modern tools and software enable power transfer and management in an automated manner without requiring any human intervention, depending upon the demand, availability and of course the network feasibility.

Regarding the power allocations to J&K, the spokesman said that J&K, being primarily dependent on hydroelectric power, faces significant fall in generation during winters due to low water level in rivers. Therefore, around 85 per cent of power supply during winters is sourced from thermal plants to compensate for the deficit during winters, he added.

Meanwhile, the Ladakh Power Development Department stated, “Out of the power allocated to the UT of J&K, which is 292.99 MW, the MoP has requested it to transfer 80 MW to Ladakh to meet the power demand during the winter months.”

As per a letter issued by MoP on November 29, the power has been allocated to J&K from December 1 to March 31 next year. “CEA (Central Electricity Authority) is requested to get the allocation implemented to all concerned from 01.12.2023,” the letter stated.

J&K administration has been facing criticism by locals for frequent power cuts. While the officials put the blame for power cuts on users for non-disclosure of actual electric load, questions have also been raised on the field staff of the power department, which is responsible to keep a check on power consumers.

A J&K Power Development Department official said the UT is making every effort to ensure regular power availability throughout the year. “In this direction, during the current financial year, the UT has entered into historic Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for 1,600 MW of solar power, 900 MW from hydro, and an additional 500 MW from thermal plants, currently in progress following the decision of the Administrative Council under the Shakti policy,” he said.

He said there was a need for discontinuing the use of obsolete and environmentally unfriendly electric heating systems by consumers. Many crude heaters and other appliances which have already been banned by the department were recovered by the enforcement squads in Kashmir.

7,585 inspections in Kashmir

During the last one week, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited has conducted 7,585 inspections in different districts of Kashmir region and imposed a fine of Rs 68 lakh on the defaulters for using illegal hook connections to draw power.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Ladakh