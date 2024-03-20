Ladakh to promote usage of electric freight vehicles

Jammu, March 19
In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Transport Department organised a workshop to deliberate upon and brainstorm amongst all the stakeholders of Transport sector towards promoting the usage of freight vehicles on EV (Zero Emission Vehicles) in Ladakh to make it first carbon neutral region of the nation.
Secretary-cum-Transport Commissioner Amit Sharma highlighted the successful completion of E-3 and E-4 wheelers’ trials conducted in the months of August and September last year.
“The trial exercise demonstrated that E-3 and E-4 wheeler operations are feasible in Ladakh and would result in substantial operating cost reductions for the owners/drivers,” Sharma said.
He further shared that Ladakh is relentlessly working towards its carbon neutrality mission and its initiatives last year were chosen from India for presentation in the United Nations’ top environment awareness initiative COP-28 held in Dubai last year.
Sharma mentioned that a Memorandum of Understanding is going to be inked soon between NTPC and the Transport Department to dedicate five hydrogen-cell fuel buses to the public of Ladakh, which is the first such initiative in the country.
Apart from this, a detailed presentation by the International Institute for Energy Conservation (IIEC) was made before Sharma and all stakeholders shared the course of trials, merits and needs of Zero Emission Vehicles in Ladakh. It was followed by detailed brainstorming sessions during the workshop on establishing EV charging stations along with actively involving defence institutions, which are present in a good number in Ladakh.
Sharma also talked about the UT administration’s role in encouraging Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and the corporates, especially financial institutions active in the UT to establish EV charging stations in Ladakh as part of their respective corporate social responsibility.
