Ladakhi film ‘Birds on Ice’ selected for Busan Film Festival

The film, directed and produced by filmmaker Sahil H. Shah, has been chosen for the ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ section of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, one of Asia’s leading film events.

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Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra unveiled the film’s official poster and congratulated the director, cast and crew for bringing a story rooted in Ladakh to an international audience.

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He praised the team for showcasing Ladakh’s sporting spirit, local talent and unique winter landscape through cinema, and expressed hope that the film would further promote the region’s growing passion for ice hockey as well as its potential as a destination for winter sports and creative storytelling.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah shared the challenges of filming in Ladakh’s harsh winter conditions. He said the project was shot over two months in sub-zero temperatures and highlighted the dedication of the predominantly Ladakhi cast and crew in bringing the story to life.

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The film explores the world of ice hockey in Ladakh through a coming-of-age narrative and features Indian national ice hockey player Padma Chorol in her acting debut. Chorol plays Paami, an ice hockey coach and national team player whose journey reflects the aspirations and challenges associated with the sport in the region.

Officials said the film’s selection for Busan represents an important milestone for Ladakhi-language cinema and offers an opportunity to introduce Ladakh’s sporting culture, landscapes and local stories to global audiences.

The 31st Busan International Film Festival is scheduled to be held in Busan, South Korea, from October 6 to 15.