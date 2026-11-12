The Leh Apex Body (LAB), one of the two Ladakh-based organisations engaged in talks with the Centre over the region’s demands, began its protest in Leh on Thursday, with the timing of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections, scheduled for December 4, emerging as one of the major points of contention.

LAB chairman Dorjey Lakruk told The Tribune that a dharna began around 11 am at the NDS Memorial Park, with the timing of the LAHDC elections being one of the major issues.

He said people joined the protest despite the heavy deployment of police personnel in Leh.

The decision to hold the LAHDC elections during the winter months has triggered strong opposition in Ladakh.

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Lakruk, along with several other people, had reached the NDS Memorial Park on Wednesday night, anticipating that the authorities might not allow them to stage a protest on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, Ladakh Police said it had taken “preventive” action and removed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from the NDS Memorial Park protest site in Leh.

The police action came after the LAB announced that it would resume its protest in Leh from Thursday.

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On Wednesday, Wangchuk and other regional leaders had issued an “SOS appeal to the nation”, accusing the UT Administration of moving at “rocket speed” to conduct the elections despite widespread opposition over their timing and format.

The protest comes amid growing tensions between Ladakh's groups and the Union Government over the region's political and constitutional demands. Several leaders have accused the Centre of not being “serious” about dialogue, a claim denied by the Ladakh administration.

In mid-October, a meeting was held between Ladakh leaders and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials in Leh. However, the LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) rejected the draft proposal presented by the Centre, alleging that the Union Government had backtracked on assurances given during a meeting in May.

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Following the meeting, Ladakh leaders had announced that the next round of talks would be held in New Delhi on October 22 to take the discussions forward. However, the meeting did not take place as the Centre did not send invitations to the leaders.