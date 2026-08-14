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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh’s first 24x7 ice hockey rink opens, set to boost winter sports

Ladakh’s first 24x7 ice hockey rink opens, set to boost winter sports

Built at a cost of approximately Rs 42 crore, the state-of-the-art rink is equipped with a 24x7 chilling facility

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Srinagar, Updated At : 01:32 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Ladakh L-G VK Saxena during the inauguration of UT’s first international-level artificial ice hockey rink in Leh. PTI
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In a major boost to winter sports infrastructure in Ladakh, Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday inaugurated the Union Territory’s first international-level artificial ice hockey rink at NDS Stadium in Leh, describing the facility as a landmark investment in the future of Ladakh’s young sportspersons.

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Built at a cost of approximately Rs 42 crore, the state-of-the-art rink is equipped with a 24x7 chilling facility, enabling ice hockey players to train throughout the year, irrespective of natural weather conditions.

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The facility addresses one of the biggest challenges faced by ice hockey in Ladakh — the extremely short natural ice season. Until now, players were largely dependent on the winter months and had only around two to three months to train and compete. The narrow window also meant tournaments and other competitions had to be fitted into an already tight seasonal schedule, leaving little scope for sustained training and systematic preparation.

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With the new 24x7 rink, this limitation is set to be overcome. The facility is expected to significantly improve the quality and consistency of preparation of Ladakh’s ice hockey players for national and international-level competitions.

Saxena termed the facility a landmark investment in Ladakh’s youth and expressed confidence that it would help transform the UT into one of India and the world’s leading winter sports hubs.

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He said the project aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a global sporting powerhouse and expanding access to quality sports infrastructure across the country, including remote and border regions such as Ladakh.

“This 24x7 chilling facility will ensure that our young players no longer have to wait for winter to practise. They can now train throughout the year, with the flexibility and continuity required to compete at the highest levels. I am confident that this sustained training opportunity will take our players to new heights and enable them to represent India at international sporting events. This rink will strengthen Ladakh’s position on India’s winter sports map,” the Lt Governor said.

Saxena said the facility would also help identify and nurture new talent from Leh and other parts of Ladakh and prepare them systematically for national and international competitions.

Beyond competitive sport, the world-class facility is also expected to generate wider opportunities in sports tourism and contribute to the local economy.

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