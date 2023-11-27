Ladakh’s GI-tagged products displayed at Delhi exhibition

Jammu, November 26
To showcase the Geographical Indication (GI) products of Ladakh, a photo exhibition and live demonstration was held at the All India Fine Art & Crafts Society, New Delhi.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of the Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), LAHDC, Tashi Gyalson. Students and volunteers from Ladakh Student Welfare Society, New Delhi, were present during the opening ceremony of the exhibition.
Jitendra Singh commended LAHDC for successfully showcasing Ladakh’s GI treasures on a national platform. He emphasised upon the Union government’s commitment to developing Ladakh across various sectors, encouraging the people to showcase their unique culture, art, and traditions.
The Minister also highlighted the ongoing projects, including the establishment of a Dark Sky Sanctuary at Hanle, aimed at boosting rural tourism and allied sectors in Ladakh. Highlighting Ladakh’s role in India’s overall growth, the Minister urged the people of Ladakh to actively participate in the nation’s comprehensive vision aimed at becoming a developed nation by 2047.
Addressing the gathering, Tashi Gyalson informed that the Hill Council, Leh, has been successful to bring the hidden arts and traditions of Ladakh in the form of GI treasures to the capital city complementing the achievements of the current government post-formation of Union Territory of Ladakh.
Addressing past challenges of recognition for Ladakhi art and products, CEC informed that receiving prestigious GI tags has opened doors of opportunity globally for Ladakh’s traditions and unique products.
