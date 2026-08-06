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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh's journey as Union Territory is one of collective progress, says Saxena

Ladakh's journey as Union Territory is one of collective progress, says Saxena

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Srinagar, Updated At : 01:22 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena lights a lamp at Leh Palace on Wednesday. PTI
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Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena today attended celebrations at the Leh Palace, commemorating the seventh anniversary of Ladakh’s attainment of Union Territory status.

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The L-G congratulated the people of Ladakh, stating this historic occasion marked the fulfilment of the long-standing aspirations of the people under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

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Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor described August 5 as a defining moment in Ladakh’s history, and said that “regional festival dPal rNgam Duston” has evolved into a celebration of Ladakh’s identity, culture, resilience and collective aspirations while symbolising unity among its people.

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“The journey of Ladakh as a Union Territory has been one of transformation, resilience and collective progress. Our endeavour has been to build an inclusive, sustainable and future-ready Ladakh while preserving its unique cultural identity and fragile ecology,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said the remarkable achievements across governance, infrastructure, tourism, healthcare, education, environment and sports “reflect the collective efforts of our people and the unwavering support of the Government of India.”

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Highlighting the remarkable transformation witnessed over the past seven years, Saxena said the UT Administration has focused on decentralised governance, sustainable development and improved public service delivery. On this occasion, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted the development in various sectors/areas in Ladakh after it became a Union Territory.

The Lieutenant Governor said Ladakh has emerged as one of the country’s leading examples of environmentally sustainable development. He highlighted the complete prohibition on chemical fertilisers to realise the vision of making Ladakh India’s largest certified organic region, the launch of Project Him Sarovar for water conservation, the Green Ladakh Campaign, restoration of degraded land and the promotion of renewable energy through solar and geothermal initiatives.

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