Ladakh’s tourist footfall up 50.37%; domestic, foreign segments see rise

Ladakh’s tourist footfall continues to see an upward trend, with 4,05,085 tourists visiting the Union Territory between January 1 and August 31, 2026, surpassing the total tourist footfall of 3,35,872 recorded during the entire year of 2025, according to the Ladakh administration.

An official spokesman said in just eight months of 2026, the total tourist footfall has exceeded by 20.61 per cent the total tourist arrivals recorded in 2025.

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Compared to the corresponding eight-month period, Ladakh received 2,69,390 tourists between January and August 2025, while the figure rose to 4,05,085 during the same period in 2026, recording a substantial increase of 50.37 per cent.

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Similarly, compared to the total tourist footfall of 45,201 in August 2025, the number has increased to 74,753 in August 2026, marking a jump of 65.38 per cent.

The growth has been recorded across both domestic and foreign tourist segments. During the first eight months of 2026, Ladakh received 3,71,739 domestic tourists and 33,346 foreign tourists, compared to 2,44,308 domestic and 25,082 foreign tourists during the corresponding period in 2025.

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August 2026 witnessed the highest foreign tourist footfall recorded in any month so far this year, with 10,075 foreign tourists visiting Ladakh. This is also considerably higher than the 8,148 foreign tourists recorded in August 2025.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena attributed this significant tourism growth to the Centre’s sustained push for infrastructure development in Ladakh as well as the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to citizens to visit tourist places in India and promote domestic tourism.

“The fact that Ladakh has already crossed its entire 2025 tourist footfall in just eight months of this year is a very encouraging sign. Our focus, however, is not merely on increasing tourist numbers but on building a sustainable, responsible and year-round tourism economy that benefits our people. Festivals, sporting events and cultural programmes are helping us expand the tourism calendar beyond the traditional summer season and bring visitors to Ladakh during the shoulder and off-seasons. This creates more sustained livelihood opportunities for our youth, entrepreneurs, homestays, artisans, transporters and local communities. At the same time, visitors will also have the advantage in terms of cheaper air fares, hotels and less crowd,” said L-G Saxena.

In the month of August, major festivals like the Changthang Nomadic Festival, the first-ever Black-Necked Crane Festival, the Suru Summer Festival and the Ladakh Book Festival added new attractions to Ladakh’s tourism calendar and attracted a large number of tourists. The first edition of the Black-Necked Crane Festival alone saw the participation of more than 10,000 people from India and abroad. These festivals showcase the Ladakh region’s unique culture, nomadic traditions, wildlife and natural heritage.