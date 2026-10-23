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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Land allotment to Wangchuk’s institute lapsed in 2019, Ladakh tells HC

Land allotment to Wangchuk’s institute lapsed in 2019, Ladakh tells HC

Said HIAL failed to execute a lease deed or deposit mandatory land premiums within the stipulated one-year period

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Leh, Updated At : 01:45 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk addresses a press conference at Ladakh Bhawan in New Delhi. File
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The Ladakh administration has defended cancelling land allotment to Sonam Wangchuk's institute, citing the activist's "disregard for the law", and said the allotment automatically lapsed due to unpaid dues and an unexecuted lease deed.

In an affidavit filed in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the administration maintained that the 40-year lease allotment covering 1,076 kanals and 1 marla of land at Phyang Thang had "lapsed by operation of law" on May 5, 2019, due to the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL)'s failure to execute a lease deed or deposit mandatory land premiums within the stipulated one-year period.

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The affidavit running into 136 pages was filed by Leh Deputy Commissioner and CEO of LAHDC, Romil Singh Donk, in response to HIAL's writ petition challenging the August 21, 2025, cancellation order of leased land to the institute.

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The affidavit said the writ petition is "misconceived, devoid of merit, and barred by delay and laches" and made it clear that the original allotment order issued on May 5, 2018, was conditional and explicitly stated that the lease would be deemed cancelled if the allottee failed to execute the deed within a year.

The administration asserted that HIAL never deposited a single rupee towards land premium or ground rent and failed to secure formal possession through the Tehsildar as mandated.

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Furthermore, the Higher Education Department of UT Ladakh certified in October 2026 that HIAL is not a recognised university, nor are its courses affiliated with the University of Ladakh or other statutory bodies, violating the core objective of setting up an alternative university.

Bringing other context before the court, the affidavit highlighted the past conduct of HIAL's founder Wangchuk and his organisation, the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), and said that SECMOL has occupied 124 kanals of state land at Phey for over three decades without formal allotment or payment of an assessed Rs 80 lakh premium.

The affidavit also references the violent protests in Leh in September 2025, which led to Union Home Ministry's intervention, the cancellation of SECMOL's FCRA registration, and Wangchuk's brief detention under the National Security Act prior to its revocation in March 2026, as part of a consistent pattern of public order disruptions.

When approached for comments, HIAL CEO Gitanjali Angmo denied the claims made by the Ladakh administration in its affidavit.

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