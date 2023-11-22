Land hurdle over Jammu airport expansion cleared

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 21

Marking a significant breakthrough, all land issues pertaining to the expansion of Jammu Airport have been successfully resolved, said Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar. He chaired a meeting on Tuesday directing the Airport Authority Jammu to initiate the long-awaited project.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the majority of the required land has already been provided to the Airport Authority. Land with few structures of animal husbandry department at Belicharna was pending. The Director of Animal Husbandry reported that the remaining structures on the pending land are now vacant, paving the way for the smooth execution of work.

To ensure a seamless execution of the prestigious project, Kumar instructed the Director of Animal Husbandry to formally hand over the remaining land to the Airport Authority.

