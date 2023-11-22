Land hurdle over Jammu airport expansion cleared

Jammu, November 21
Marking a significant breakthrough, all land issues pertaining to the expansion of Jammu Airport have been successfully resolved, said Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar. He chaired a meeting on Tuesday directing the Airport Authority Jammu to initiate the long-awaited project.
During the meeting, it was revealed that the majority of the required land has already been provided to the Airport Authority. Land with few structures of animal husbandry department at Belicharna was pending. The Director of Animal Husbandry reported that the remaining structures on the pending land are now vacant, paving the way for the smooth execution of work.
To ensure a seamless execution of the prestigious project, Kumar instructed the Director of Animal Husbandry to formally hand over the remaining land to the Airport Authority.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails will also be...
North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try
US condemned the launch, saying it ‘raises tensions and risk...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue timeline can range from 2.5 to 40 days, says Govt
Don’t sensationalise OPs, TV channels told
Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda
The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...
Manipur clashes ‘political problem’; violence will continue until 4,000 looted arms recovered: Eastern Army Commander
More than 180 people have lost their lives in Manipur ethnic...