Land of LeT terror associate attached

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 6

The police have attached a residential plot of an alleged terror associate of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Jammu Kashmir’s Bandipora district. The 14 marlas of land belonging to the family of Irfan Ahmad Bhat, a militant associate, was attached at Ashtengoo village in Bandipora district under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) which has been identified as proceeds of terrorism.

The action has been taken under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The notification that was fixed at the residence reads that the land can't be transferred, leased out, etc., without permission.

“By the confirmation order of the Kashmir Divisional Commissioner vide order dated December 2, 2023, the land measuring 14 marlas under khasra number 1,441 registered in the name of Mukhtar Bhat, son of Mohammad Ramzan Bhat, resident of Ashtengoo (father of accused) in Bandipora, has been notified under Section 25 of the UAPA-1967 as proceeds of terrorism. The case was registered under Section 23 of the UAPA and also the Explosive Substances Act at the Bandipora police station,” read the notification that was fixed at the residence.

With this, the said land will not be transferred, leased out, disposed off, change its nature of deal, whatsoever except with the prior permission of the designated authority. “Any violation of this order will attract panel provision of law”, the notification added.

