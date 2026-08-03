DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Land subsidence hits remote Poonch village; several structures damaged

Land subsidence hits remote Poonch village; several structures damaged

Land in Saroti Jabran village reportedly began sinking following heavy rains on July 22

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:43 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A JCB excavator clears debris following landslides on the Rajouri-Poonch National Highway. ANI
Advertisement

At least two houses and a school building were completely damaged, and more than six other houses developed cracks after a severe land subsidence occurred in a remote mountain village in Poonch district, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The land in Saroti Jabran village reportedly began sinking following heavy rains on July 22. Over the past 11 days, the situation has deteriorated, forcing several families to abandon their homes as large cracks continued to widen across the affected area, officials said.

Advertisement

Tehsildar Mendhar Rahul Basotra confirmed the damage in the village and added that over a dozen houses remain under threat as the ground continues to show signs of instability.

Advertisement

Basotra said he, along with field staff, was in touch with the affected families and was monitoring the situation, adding that a detailed assessment of the damage was underway.

The residents said at least five residential houses and two school buildings have already been destroyed, with several other houses suffering cracks, prompting the inhabitants to shift to safer locations.

Advertisement

The subsidence has also severely damaged essential infrastructure, disrupting drinking water supply and electricity after pipelines, power lines and poles were damaged, Syed Zulfkar Hussain Shah, a local said.

He appealed for an urgent geological assessment and engineering intervention to divert the accumulating water, which locals believe is triggering the land movement. Shah warned that a shrine, a graveyard and another residential settlement located downhill were also under threat if the subsidence continues.

Another resident alleged that despite the worsening crisis, no senior government officials had visited the remote village. “Families have removed their belongings from their houses but have not even been provided tents to spend the night,” he claimed.

The affected villagers have appealed to the deputy commissioner to immediately shift vulnerable families to safer locations, provide temporary shelter and relief, restore basic services and ensure adequate compensation and rehabilitation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts