Landmine blasts amid forest fire in Poonch

Jammu, May 18
Landmine explosions were heard in the forest area of Mendhar in Poonch district along the Line of Control (LoC) which has been afire for the past few days. The forest fire triggered landmine explosion due to intense heat. These mines had been laid by the Army in the past to deter infiltrators. The fire had started in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir across the LoC, but reached this side of the border.
Army and firemen have been trying to douse the flames since Monday. As per reports, at least five to seven landmines have exploded in the area, creating fear among local residents.
Trikuta hills where Vaishno Devi shrine is nestled has also been witnessing forest fire for a few days. Another fire incident was reported in Sunderbani area of Rajouri. It spread to other areas, including Ghambhir, Nikka, etc.
