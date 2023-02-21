Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar national highway

PTI

Banihal/Jammu, February 21

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended on Tuesday after a landslide in Ramban district, officials said.

The landslide struck the highway at Sher Bibi near Banihal at around 2am, leaving the Kashmir-bound trucks stranded, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Asghar Malik, said.

“Despite shooting stones, a major part of the debris has already been cleared. It will take hardly over an hour to clear the remaining part of the road once the rocks stop rolling down,” the officer said.

He said no fresh traffic was allowed from Srinagar side on Tuesday morning.

A traffic department official in Jammu said, “We have allowed light motor vehicles in the morning but after getting information about continuous shooting stones, the traffic was stopped for the time being.”