Landslide blocks traffic on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 23

The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH) remained suspended after a major landslide was witnessed in Banihal of Ramban district on Thursday. The traffic police stated, “Traffic on both sides of the NH-44 has been stopped due to a landslide at Shalgarhi in Banihal. Men and machinery on job. People are advised to follow lane driving to avoid congestion.”

Traffic frequently gets blocked due to landslides and shooting stones on the under construction NH in Ramban district. In another development, the traffic police informed that vehicular movement would remain suspended between Nashri and Navyug tunnel on the highway on the intervening nights of November 23 and 24 and November 24 and 25 for maintenance purpose.

“No vehicle shall be allowed after 10 pm from Qazigund towards Jammu and from Udhampur towards Srinagar in view of launching of girders at Nashri viaduct, fixing of jet fans at Peerah and T5 tunnel to ensure safety of travellers,” the statement read.

It further stated that commuters had been advised to contact the traffic police in Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban and Srinagar for updates on the status of the highway.

Meanwhile, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will soon hold a safety audit of under construction tunnels across J&K in the backdrop of tunnel collapse in Uttarakhand.

Six tunnels in Ramban and two in Jammu district will be inspected for safety issues. The safety audit has already started by a team of the NHAI and its report will be submitted to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Maintenance schedule

