Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Landslide buries dozens of livestock in J&K's Kishtwar

Landslide buries dozens of livestock in J&K's Kishtwar

Once the rescue operation is done, the exact number of livestock perished in the incident will be known, the officials say

PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:37 PM Jan 28, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo.
Dozens of livestock, including sheep and goats, were killed in a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Wednesday, officials said.

The landslide struck near the Hasti bridge when a group of shepherds were crossing the area along with their livestock, the officials said.

They said several animals were buried under the debris, but the accompanying shepherds escaped unhurt.

The exact number of livestock that perished in the incident will only be known once the rescue operation is complete, the officials said.

Most parts of Jammu and Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall in the higher reaches and rainfall in the plains over the past two days.

