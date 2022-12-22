Landslide cleared, Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens

Srinagar, December 21

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which was closed due to landslide near Dewal bridge on Wednesday, has now been re-opened for vehicular traffic, officials said.

“Traffic has been released from both ends on Jammu-Srinagar NH after clearance of debris (single carriageway),” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.

Earlier, vehicles remained stranded on the national highway in view of major landslide near Dewal bridge.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley as it is the main road link connecting it with the rest of the country. — IANS