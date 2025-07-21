Landslide hits school in J-K’s Poonch, student killed
A big boulder came rolling down on the tin roof of the primary school in Bainch-Kalsain area, resulting in the death
A student was killed while three others were injured when a landslide triggered by heavy rains hit a government school in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday, officials said.
A big boulder came rolling down on the tin roof of the primary school in Bainch-Kalsain area, resulting in injuries to the students, they said, adding one of the students was killed in the incident.
Further details are awaited.
