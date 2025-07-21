DT
Landslide hits school in J-K's Poonch, student killed   

Landslide hits school in J-K’s Poonch, student killed   

A big boulder came rolling down on the tin roof of the primary school in Bainch-Kalsain area, resulting in the death  
article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 12:52 PM Jul 21, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A student was killed while three others were injured when a landslide triggered by heavy rains hit a government school in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

A big boulder came rolling down on the tin roof of the primary school in Bainch-Kalsain area, resulting in injuries to the students, they said, adding one of the students was killed in the incident.

Further details are awaited.

