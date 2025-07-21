DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / J K / Landslide hits Vaishno Devi track in J&K's Reasi; 10 injured

Landslide hits Vaishno Devi track in J&K's Reasi; 10 injured

The yatra to the shrine has been suspended till 1 pm as a precautionary measure
article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 11:40 AM Jul 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rescue operation underway after a landslide struck the old track to the Vaishno Devi shrine, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, July 21, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

A massive landslide struck the old track to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, leaving at least 10 persons including five pilgrims, injured, officials said.

Advertisement

Officials said a booking office and an overhead iron structure caved in under the weight of the landslide, triggered by heavy rains which lashed Katra town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine atop Trikuta hills, they said.

The yatra to the shrine has been suspended till 1 pm as a precautionary measure.

Advertisement

The incident occurred around 8.30 am at Gulshan Ka Langar near Banganga, the starting point for the yatra where mostly pony riders gather along the old track and register before taking the pilgrims to the cave shrine, 12 km from the town.

“The landslide resulted in critical injuries to three persons and minor injuries to seven others. All the injured were rescued and taken to hospital,” officiating Chief Executive Officer of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Sachin Kumar Vaishya told reporters.

Advertisement

Vaishya, who is also the district magistrate Jammu, rushed to the scene and said a full fledged rescue and debris clearance operation is underway.

The officials said a rescue operation was launched immediately by local volunteers, shrine board staff, SDRF, police and CRPF personnel.

An earth-mover was also rushed to speed up the rescue efforts, they said.

The critically injured -- Uppan (70) of Chennai, his wife K Radha (66), and Rajinder Bhalla (70) of Haryana -- were admitted in Narayan hospital, while Leela Raikwar (56) of Uttar Pradesh was undergoing treatment at community health centre Katra, the officials said.

They said Suresh kumar (66) of Maharashtra and two locals Nikhil Thakur (26) and Vicky Sharma were discharged after first aid.

“I was inside the booking office when stones started hitting the overhead iron structure and we alerted others and rushed out fearing a landslide,” Thakur told PTI over phone after receiving treatment for his foot injury at the community health centre.

He said there was a small group of devotees and pony riders at the scene in view of heavy rains.

According to the meteorological department, Katra town recorded 184.2 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am Monday.

Another landslide had blocked the new track near Himkoti Sunday night and efforts are ongoing to restore it.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts