Landslide in Doda

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 4

A major landslide hit the mountainous district of Doda in Jammu division on Wednesday evening causing panic among the residents and disrupting the traffic.

Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh, accompanied by SSP Abdul Qayoom, conducted a visit to the landslide site near Pul Doda, which had severely disrupted road connectivity, choking traffic movement, especially near ongoing road construction work. “The landslide’s impact has raised concerns about the area’s safety and accessibility,” an official said.

During the visit, the DC discussed with the general manager of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited about the challenges posed by the landslide.

He issued directives to the authorities concerned for road maintenance, emphasising the urgency of clearing the landslide debris to restore smooth traffic flow and ensure public safety. Their swift response is crucial to minimise disruptions and potential risks to commuters, he said.

