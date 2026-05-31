Landslide near Nandini tunnel briefly disrupts traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

A spell of rain that lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday triggered a landslide near the Nandini tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), briefly disrupting vehicular movement and causing traffic congestion on the busy route.

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According to officials, vehicles came to a halt inside the tunnel after drivers noticed debris and falling rocks near the tunnel exit. The accumulated debris on the highway slowed traffic movement until clearance operations were carried out.

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Apart from the landslide, the seasonal migration of nomadic communities with their livestock also affected traffic flow on several stretches of the highway.

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In an advisory, the J&K Traffic Police said slow movement of vehicles was observed on NH-44 during the 24-hour period ending at 4 pm on Saturday due to single-lane traffic conditions between Marog and Kishtwari Pather, where nomadic herds were crossing the highway.

The traffic police said five additional nomadic herds are expected to cross the Nachlana-Banihal stretch on May 31, which could further impact traffic movement.

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“Owing to the ongoing movement of two nomadic herds, traffic on the single-lane stretch between Marog and Kishtwari Pather is likely to remain slow. Commuters are advised to maintain lane discipline and avoid overtaking,” the advisory stated.

The police also advised operators of passenger vehicles and light motor vehicles (LMVs) to undertake travel on the highway during daytime hours.

“Night travel should be avoided due to the possibility of shooting stones, landslides, movement of nomads towards the Valley and ongoing construction work between Ramban and Banihal, which may cause inconvenience to commuters,” the advisory said.

The Traffic Police further stated that, subject to fair weather and favourable road conditions, LMVs and other vehicles would be allowed to ply from both Jammu and Srinagar sides on the national highway.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre, Srinagar, has forecast generally dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir from May 31 to June 3. However, one or two spells of rain, thundershowers and gusty winds are likely at several places across the Union Territory between June 4 and June 5.