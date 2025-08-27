The death toll from a landslide triggered by heavy rain near the Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra rose to 31 on Wednesday.

“Thirty-one people have lost their lives after heavy rain triggered a landslide near the Vaishno Devi Shrine,” SSP Reasi Paramvir Singh said.

The incident occurred en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district when a massive landslide struck near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Ardhkuwari. Mud and boulders came crashing down the hillside around 3 pm, burying pilgrims under the debris. Several people were feared trapped, said the officials.

The landslide occurred at a point about halfway along the winding 12-km trek from Katra to the hilltop shrine. The yatra was suspended after the incident. Three relief columns of the Army’s White Knight Corps were mobilised for the rescue and relief operation in and around the shrine.

Relentless heavy rain led to havoc not just in Jammu, which saw flashfloods, landslides and the pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine being suspended, but also in Kashmir Valley. Infrastructure was severely damaged with bridges collapsing and mobile towers and electricity poles breaking like virtual twigs.

Telecom services collapsed in large parts of the union territory, leading to millions being cut off from communication and escalating problems, officials said.

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar and Kishtwar-Doda national highways was suspended and dozens of hill roads were blocked or damaged by landslides or flashfloods, they said. Many trains to and from Jammu were cancelled.