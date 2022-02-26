Large quantity of heroin seized near LoC in J-K’s Poonch, say officials

Jammu, February 26
A large quantity of heroin was recovered in Saturday near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The recovery was made by a joint party of the police and the Army from a forward village in Balakote sector, the officials said.
They said the heroin was found packed in over a dozen polythene packets.
However, no one was arrested in connection with the recovery, the officials said, adding a case has been registered and further details are awaited.
