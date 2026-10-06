Large Rohingya presence raises concern about locals’ security

The presence of Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants in Jammu has once again come under scrutiny, bringing back the debate that has continued for years.

The issue is not simply of numbers or settlements, but the question involves documentation, legal status, security and access to basic services and the responsibility of the administration.

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The authorities on Saturday demolished nearly a dozen illegally constructed structures, mostly occupied by Rohingya, on forest land in Jammu. On the other hand, 150 Bangladeshi nationals, who were staying illegally in the UT, will reportedly be deported.

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While there are over 5,000 Rohingya refugees who are registered with the United Nations (UN) and have valid documents, thousands of unregistered immigrants also live in Jammu, raising concerns about security among the locals.

In the past, there have been crimes in which Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals were involved and caused an uproar for the deportation of those immigrants who are living illegally in Jammu. Questions have also been raised on the intentions of Bangladeshi and Rohingya refugees who chose Jammu — a region thousands of kilometres from their homes — to settle.

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While the administration has taken action by evicting some of the Rohingya families from forest land and other areas, these measures have not proved to be beneficial for either side. The evicted families find other areas to settle.

For the authorities, the challenge is to establish who these refugees are and why they are present in a sensitive border state. In the past, some illegal Rohingya refugees were found to be in possession of government documents. That also raised eyebrows about elements in the government machinery helping them. These instances also raise serious questions about security, as many Rohingyas are settled in parts of Jammu where Army installations are present.

However, the issue also has a humanitarian dimension, as many Rohingya families have lived in the city for years, with their children growing up here and building a livelihood.

Many groups in Jammu have demanded immediate deportation of the Rohingya and Bangladeshis, claiming they have been brought to the region to change its demography.

Jammu’s debate over Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals therefore needs to move beyond competing claims about whether their presence is entirely a security problem or entirely a humanitarian issue. Both administrative concerns and humanitarian considerations can exist at the same time.