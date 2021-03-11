Lashkar commander among 3 militants killed in Pulwama

Srinagar, April 24
A deputy commander of the Lashkar-e-Toiba was among three militants killed in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir on Sunday. Arif Hazar, alias Rehan, who according to officials was deputy to the outfit’s top commander Basit, was killed at Pahoo village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar confirmed that Rehan had been active since March 2021.
Kumar said Rehan was involved in the killing of Inspector Parvez, Sub-Inspector Arshid Mir and a mobile shop owner, Javaid Ahmad, in three separate incidents in Srinagar last year. The slain militants were located through a drone hiding in an ally running parallel to a one-story residential house. The video showed militants aiming a gun towards the drone and one throwing a stone towards it. The video showed two of them carrying AK-47 assault rifles while one teenager from Srinagar, who joined militant ranks in April, was carrying a pistol.
Based on specific input about the presence of militants in the Pahoo area, a joint cordon-and-search operation was launched by the police and the Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles. As the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the militants fired upon security personnel which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. In the ensuing gunfight, three militants were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter.
Meanwhile, the two terrorists, killed in Kulgam on Saturday, have been identified.
Behind cops’ killing
- Arif Hazar, alias Rehan, had been involved in killing Inspector Parvez in front of a mosque, SI Arshid and a mobile shop owner in downtown, informed Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar.
- Several FIRs were registered against him in Srinagar city, the police said.
- A search operation was launched in Pahoo area after specific inputs indicated the presence of the militants.
Pak terrorists killed in Kulgam identified
- The two Pakistani terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, who were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district on Saturday, have been identified as Sultan Pathan and Zabiullah.
- Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar tweeted that both were categorised terrorists and had been active since 2018 in Kulgam and Shopian districts. Two AK rifles, seven AK magazines and nine grenades were seized. PTI
