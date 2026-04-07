icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Interstate Lashkar-e-Taiba module busted in J&K, terror leader on run for 16 years among 5 nabbed

Interstate Lashkar-e-Taiba module busted in J&K, terror leader on run for 16 years among 5 nabbed

Besides, Abdullah, another Pakistani terrorist, Usman alias Khubaib, also arrested; searches conducted in Rajasthan and Haryana

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 12:30 PM Apr 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel stand guard in Srinagar. Representative image/ANI file
Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir police has busted an interstate Lashkar-e-Taiba terror module and arrested five people, including Abdullah, alias Abu Hureira, who has been on the run for 16 years and was able to set up bases outside the Union territory, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Besides Abdullah, another Pakistani terrorist, Usman alias Khubaib, was also arrested in the major operation that involved police in Jammu and Kashmir as well as central agencies, they said.

Advertisement

Investigators searched 19 locations, including in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Haryana, and recovered incriminating material. The probe unearthed a deep-rooted LeT network involved in providing logistics and financial support to terrorists.

Advertisement

Giving details, the officials said three Srinagar residents were among the five caught. Mohammad Naqeeb Bhat, Adil Rashid Bhat and Ghulam Mohammad Mir alias Mama were arrested for allegedly providing logistical support, including shelter and food to the terrorists, they said.

The officials said the probe indicates that a foreign terrorist managed to travel outside the country on the basis of forged documents and identity with the help of the Lashkar-e-Taiba network in other states.

Advertisement

The terrorists infiltrated into India about 16 years ago during which they remained active in various districts of the Kashmir Valley. Over the years, they handled and commanded about 40 foreign terrorists. Most of these have been killed by security forces.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts