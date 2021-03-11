Lashkar terrorist killed, cop injured during weapon recovery operation near international border in Jammu

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, August 17

A terrorist was shot dead while a police constable got injured when the former was taken to International Border in Jammu for recovery of weapons on Wednesday evening.

In connection with February 24 dropping of weapons from Pakistan and subsequent recovery of arms and ammunitions, police got information that a terrorist lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu was instrumental in drone droppings. The ultra was reportedly operating from the jail.

“One accused from Jammu made revelations that a Pakistani prisoner by the name of Mohammad Ali Hussain alias Qasim alias Jehangir has been instrumental in drone droppings and is the main operative of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Al Badr,” said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, Mukesh Singh.

Hussain was brought before the court on production from Kot Bhalwal jail and subsequently police remand was taken. During sustained questioning the accused admitted his role in the Arnia weapon drop case and also disclosed two locations where the arms and ammunition had been buried.

“In order to recover the weapons, a police team along with magistrates concerned went to the spots. Though no recovery was made at the first place but at the second place namely Toph village near International Border in Phallian Mandal area a packet of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered,” said the ADGP.

When the packet was being opened, the terrorist attacked one of the police officials and snatched his service rifle. He fired at the police party and tried to flee from the spot. “In retaliation the accused got injured and was shifted to GMC Jammu along with injured police constable. The injured terrorist later succumbed to his injuries,” said the ADGP.

The dropped packet is being scrutinised with the help of bomb disposal squad.