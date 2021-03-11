Lashkar top gun among 4 ultras shot; Army Major, 5 others hurt

Our Correspondent

Srinagar April 22

Four militants, including a top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander, were killed and four soldiers, a policeman and a civilian injured in a gunfight in north Kashmir today.

Malik’s graft charge: CBI Raids across india The CBI conducted raids in Jammu and other parts of India in connection with two FIRs lodged to probe graft charges levelled by J&K ex-Governor SP Malik.

Two more militants were still holed up and an exchange of fire was going on, the police claimed. Muhammad Yousuf Kantroo, who has been active since 2017 after being arrested on militancy charge, was killed in the Malwah area in the Tangmarg sub-district of north Kashmir.

The other slain militants are yet to be identified. The injured Army soldiers were identified as Major Subhang Adit of 62 RR, Puran Chand, Selva Kumar, Havildar Mohan and a policeman. A special team of the police, along with Army’s 62 Rashtriya Rifles, had reportedly launched a joint cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint party reached the suspected spot, militants opened fire on them, injuring four soldiers, the police said.

In the ensuing gunfight, three Lashkar militants, including Yousuf Kantroo, one of the longest surviving militants, were killed, the police said. —

#indian army