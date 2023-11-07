Law enforcement measures should be public-friendly: DGP

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 6

DGP RR Swain on Monday said that law enforcement measures should be cost- effective and public-friendly.

Chairing a meeting of police officers from across the Jammu region at the police headquarters, he said, “It is absolutely necessary that leaders of the force at different levels must unhesitatingly interact with their junior colleagues and take their feedback so that the police and law enforcement measures are cost-effective, public-friendly and aligned to national security interests.”

During the meeting, he reviewed the functioning of the police and other wings at zonal, range and district levels. Outstation officers in Kashmir and remote districts of Jammu province too participated in the meeting.

The DGP said the UT police had faced many challenges with fortitude and had made it to the top position among different forces of the country. He emphasised upon the officers that there was no looking back rather to look forward to enhance the capabilities of working and functioning to deliver better to the people. He advised for developing competence of personnel in dealing with public, crime, law and order and generating human intelligence.

The DGP directed the officers to work out measures to enhance professional ethics among the personnel and to ensure transparency and accountability in the working. “There should be no hesitation in self-correction,” Swain said.

Anand Jain, IGP, Jammu zone; Nitish Kumar, IGP, CID; MN Tiwari, IGP (armed police), Jammu, among others were present.

