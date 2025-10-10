Lawyer killed, 2 injured as apple-laden truck overturns on car in J-K’s Ramban
Baman Bali was on his way to the Ramban district court when the tragedy struck
A lawyer was killed and two people were injured as an apple-laden truck overturned on a car after a head-on collision in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Friday, police said.
Baman Bali (36), a resident of Ukhral Pogal Paristan, died on the spot while the truck driver and his helper sustained injuries in the accident, which took place near Seri along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, police said.
Bali was on his way to the Ramban district court when the tragedy struck, they said.
The truck driver and his helper were shifted to a hospital, where their condition is said to be stable, police said.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now