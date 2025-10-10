DT
Lawyer killed, 2 injured as apple-laden truck overturns on car in J-K's Ramban          

Lawyer killed, 2 injured as apple-laden truck overturns on car in J-K’s Ramban          

Baman Bali was on his way to the Ramban district court when the tragedy struck

PTI
Ramban/Jammu, Updated At : 05:51 PM Oct 10, 2025 IST
A lawyer was killed and two people were injured as an apple-laden truck overturned on a car after a head-on collision in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Friday, police said.

Baman Bali (36), a resident of Ukhral Pogal Paristan, died on the spot while the truck driver and his helper sustained injuries in the accident, which took place near Seri along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, police said.

Bali was on his way to the Ramban district court when the tragedy struck, they said.

The truck driver and his helper were shifted to a hospital, where their condition is said to be stable, police said.

