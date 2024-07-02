Lawyer’s murder: Police remand of J&K High Court Bar Association ex-chief extended

Jammu, July 1

The police remand of Mian Abdul Qayoom, former president of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, was extended by six days by a designated NIA court in Jammu on Monday.

The 76-year-old accused, a prominent figure in Kashmir associated with the All Party Hurriyat Conference, was taken into custody by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Qadri, a human rights expert, was fatally shot at his residence in September 2020. During the court proceedings, third Additional District and Sessions Judge (TADA/POTA) Jatinder Singh Jamwal in his two-page order noted, “After considering the rival submissions of the parties, perusal of the latest entries in the case-diary and giving thoughtful consideration to the matter, it is noticed that investigation of the case...is still at an initial stage.”

“Therefore, his further detention in the custody of the police is imperative as the investigation agency is required to be afforded an opportunity to elicit all the possible information from the accused for further progress of the investigation,” he said.

Qayoom, who has over 40 years of experience as a practising lawyer, opposed the extension of his police remand. He raised concerns about his health conditions, stating he required regular medical care including insulin dosages. Despite his resistance, the court granted the extension of his police remand until July 6, directing adequate medical care for the accused. — PTI

Qayoom argues his case himself

The accused, who chose to argue the case himself, resisted the extension of period of police remand on the grounds that it was on January 20 that he was summoned by the investigation agency in the case and thereafter he regularly attended, as also fully cooperated, the investigation of the case till he was arrested “without any justification.”

The prosecution argued that the accused was not cooperating fully with the investigation

