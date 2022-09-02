Leaders discuss plan to strengthen Congress in J&K

Jammu, September 1
Amid a flurry of resignations by Congress leaders and workers in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad, the party on Thursday organised a meeting chaired by J&K chief Vikar Rasool Wani. Leaders said the party's core philosophy and "pro-people agenda" cannot be weakened by "benefit seekers and promoters of cult politics".
The meeting comes ahead of Azad's scheduled public address in the city on September 4. "The meeting took stock of the party affairs and deliberated upon the measures to be taken to strengthen it at the grassroots," a senior party leader said. He said former unit president GA Mir, working president Raman Bhalla and a Congress Working Committee member among others were present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit
The aircraft carrier is a tribute to the Indian Navy's engin...
Supreme Court grants interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad
Was arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame ‘in...
PM Modi-Putin meet likely on SCO sidelines, interaction with China’s XI remote
Contacts between India and China have reduced drastically af...
Letter of political appointments in Punjab 'signed by Kejriwal' and tweeted by Congress leaders creates controversy
AAP Punjab calls the letter fake