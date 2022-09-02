Leaders discuss plan to strengthen Congress in J&K

PTI

Jammu, September 1

Amid a flurry of resignations by Congress leaders and workers in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad, the party on Thursday organised a meeting chaired by J&K chief Vikar Rasool Wani. Leaders said the party's core philosophy and "pro-people agenda" cannot be weakened by "benefit seekers and promoters of cult politics".

The meeting comes ahead of Azad's scheduled public address in the city on September 4. "The meeting took stock of the party affairs and deliberated upon the measures to be taken to strengthen it at the grassroots," a senior party leader said. He said former unit president GA Mir, working president Raman Bhalla and a Congress Working Committee member among others were present.

