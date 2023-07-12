Leaders expect early decision on Article 370

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, July 11

Political parties in Kashmir hoped for an early and favourable decision from the Supreme Court, saying their case challenging abrogation of Article 370 was strong.

On Tuesday, a five-judge Constitution bench presided by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud decided to commence hearing the petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 on day-to-day basis from August 2.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said, “It is better late than never. We have been waiting for this hearing to begin since 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated. We think our stand on the issue is a right one. Our case is strong and we expect justice.”

Expressing apprehension, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “…there are legitimate apprehensions about why SC has taken up the Article 370 with such alacrity after their (CJI’s) visit to Kashmir. After remaining silent for four years, the decision to hear the case on a daily basis does evoke misgivings.”

She also said that the apex court’s decision to “not rely on government’s affidavit vindicates that it doesn’t have a logical explanation to justify illegal abrogation of Article 370”.

J&K Peoples’ Conference president Sajad Gani Lone said one of the biggest challenges facing the judiciary was how they deal with Article 370 cases. “Per se the affidavit filed by the Centre focuses on issues post abrogation. What will eventually be discussed in the court is the legal pathway to abrogation, not the so called perceived political or law and order benefits post abrogation...,” Lone stated.

