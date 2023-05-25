Leave of doctors cancelled ahead of Amarnath Yatra

PTI

Jammu, May 24

The authorities have cancelled all leaves of doctors and paramedical staff members, except those granted time off on maternity and medical grounds, from June 19 in view of the start of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

The annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre cave shrine is scheduled to commence on July 1 from the twin tracks — the traditional 48-kilometre Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-kilometre shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district.