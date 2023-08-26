Lecturer favouring Article 370 in apex court suspended

Samaan Lateef
Srinagar, August 25
The administration has suspended Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, a lecturer of a government school in Srinagar, who had recently presented arguments in favour of Article 370 in the Supreme Court.
The administration declared Bhat’s suspension “pending inquiry into his conduct”. The suspension is based on the violation of provisions outlined in the J&K Civil Services Regulations, J&K Government Employees (Conduct) Rules of 1971 and J&K Leave Rules.
Subah Mehta, Joint Director of the School Education in Jammu, has been made the inquiry officer.
